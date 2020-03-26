coronavirus: users who go home smoke smoke because video apps don't sync with TVs

%MINIFYHTML80dc2bb05056eb0c17543418ef7ee4c511% %MINIFYHTML80dc2bb05056eb0c17543418ef7ee4c512%

OAKLAND: Kat Volpe put on an exercise mat and tried to sync her iPhone to her big-screen TV for a fitness class internet broadcast on Instagram last week during the New York coronavirus blockade.

But the popular app is incompatible with Google's Chromecast TV plug-in device, which is remotely controlled with a smartphone or computer.

As orders to stay home promote trainings, concerts, and even happy hours online, Volpe and other consumers are discovering that some of the most popular services don't work with products from their rivals.

Apps with a growing demand for live streaming, such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Facebook Inc's Instagram, are among the top spots in adopting Google's phone-to-TV streaming technology from Alphabet Inc. Others lacking Chromecast support includes Apple Inc's Apple TV + subscription video service, Twitter Inc's video offering and Bytedance's TikTok video entertainment app.

"There are many instances where the biggest tech companies don't want to integrate with products from other tech companies," said Nadia Gilani, who gave up a workout when she couldn't get Instagram to stream it to her TV.

Such narrow limits are detrimental to consumers, said Gilani, 26, a technology worker in Vancouver, British Columbia. "It is a way of operating with a business and not a social mindset."

Facebook is exploring putting live streams on a website that would work with Chromecast if Google's Chrome browser is accessed on a PC. TikTok is considering Chromecast compatibility.

Zoom has no such plans, but users who pay for its Zoom Rooms software can use its proprietary casting technology.

Apple declined to comment, but partners with many TV manufacturers directly to allow streaming of videos from iPhones.

Online video services are fighting for subscribers and advertisers, and those who don't support Chromecast may want customers to buy additional products from them. Apple, for example, sells a device that also makes applications viewable on television. Reluctance to share more data with Google could also be a factor.

Google said Chromecast usage has increased in recent weeks compared to a year ago, and the company continually encourages apps to adopt its free streaming software.

The consumer protest has forced some changes. A year ago, Google agreed to make YouTube available on Fire devices from Amazon.com Inc, and Amazon's Prime Video app started working with Chromecast devices.

Volpe, the New Yorker who broadcasts an Instagram workout live from Barry's Bootcamp, said she ended up grabbing her iPhone every two minutes to learn each new exercise because she wouldn't support it anywhere.

"The setup was a disaster," he said.

Volpe has turned to Google's recorded YouTube workouts "just because it's so much easier," he said, as it works perfectly with Google's Chromecast.

