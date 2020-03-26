Coronavirus: Sports stars in #clapforourcarers in support of the NHS | News News







Sports stars joined the country for a round of applause #clapforourcarers from home to show their appreciation to NHS workers.

%MINIFYHTMLfd2d79097749b91e0886309ab808cf8311% %MINIFYHTMLfd2d79097749b91e0886309ab808cf8312%

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy was among those joined along with Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and former England women's cricketer Isa Guha.

Organizers of the Clap for our Carers initiative wanted the country to come together to show their appreciation to doctors, nurses, and all those who are addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

It was held at 8pm Thursday from the nation's doors, windows, gardens and balconies.

The idea came from yoga teacher Annemarie Plas, 36, who said she is "very grateful and grateful,quot; after the campaign went viral.

#Clapforourcarers sports stars