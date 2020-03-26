coronavirus: Received an order from 10,000 UK government fans: James Dyson – Latest News

Britain ordered 10,000 medical ventilators designed at breakneck speed by vacuum cleaner maker Dyson, said billionaire founder James Dyson, as the country tries to increase the number of devices available to treat coronavirus patients.

The government, in anticipation of cases peaking in Britain in the coming weeks, made an urgent appeal to manufacturers to supply the National Health Service and would also use devices from private hospitals and other sources.

"We have received an initial order for 10,000 units from the UK government that we will supply in open book form," James Dyson said in an email to staff seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are also looking for ways to make it available internationally."

The government did not comment on Dyson's email.

Britain had been in talks with more than 3,000 companies about supplying ventilators to rapidly increase the capacity of the health service, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

But he emphasized that any design would need regulatory approval.

The country's existing stock of around 5,000-8,000 fans is inadequate if cases skyrocket as predicted. The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose from 41 to 465 on Wednesday.

Dyson said that since receiving a call from Johnson 10 days ago, he had redirected his company's resources and worked with TTP, The Technology Partnership, to design and build a completely new fan, The CoVent.

He implemented his expertise in air movement, motors, power systems, manufacturing, and supply chain gained from his products as air purifiers and fans, as well as cleaners to develop the fan from scratch.

The company, which revolutionized the vacuum cleaner market with its bagless cyclone device in the 1990s, said it would work with regulators and the government to ensure that the product and manufacturing process were approved.

Dyson said it was "clearly a time of serious international crisis," and would therefore donate 5,000 units to the international effort, 1,000 of which would go to the United Kingdom.

Separately, British engineer Babcock International Group Plc said it had joined forces with a leading medical equipment company to design and supply thousands of critical care ventilators.

Several other companies teamed up to potentially develop and manufacture a fan, including Airbus, Smiths Group Plc, Ford Motor Co, and McLaren.

Reuters had previously reported that British industry expected the government to approve an emergency fan production plan on Wednesday.

