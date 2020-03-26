Coronavirus Panic Seizes Rohingya Camps In Bangladesh | News

Experts and activists have warned that around a million Rohingya refugees living in crowded and crowded camps in Cox & # 39; s Bazar in Bangladesh are vulnerable to coronavirus infections.

Miserable conditions in the camps, where most Rohingya Muslims arrived in 2017 to escape a Myanmar military offensive at the nearby border, are fertile ground for any disease, experts say.

The public from other countries is told to keep two meters (six feet) away. That is the width of most roads in Kutapalong, the world's largest refugee camp with 600,000 Rohingya, which are clogged every day by people seeking food and fuel on a daily basis.

Rarely are masks seen that have become a daily essential in much of the world. Sanitiser is unheard of.

Each cabin is just 10 square meters (12 square yards) and is crowded with up to 12 people.

"You can hear the breathing of your next door neighbor," said one aid worker.

Social distancing is "virtually impossible,quot; in the camps, said Paul Brockman, head of Bangladesh Doctors Without Borders (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF)

"The magnitude of the challenge is immense. Vulnerable populations like the Rohingya are likely to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19," the AFP news agency told the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Bangladesh has reported only a handful of coronavirus deaths and fewer than 50 cases, but the public and experts fear there are many more.

The Rohingya hardly know about the disease, as the government cut most of its Internet access since the end of last year under measures to crack down on refugees.

However, fears have increased since a Rohingya family of four who returned from India last week was quarantined at a UN transit center for testing, authorities said.

A Bangladeshi woman in nearby Cox & # 39; s Bazar has also tested positive for a new coronavirus, adding to the numbers.

"We are extremely concerned. If the virus gets here, it will spread like a forest fire," said Rohingya community leader Mohammad Jubayer.

"Many aid people and local community workers enter the camps every day. Some Rohingya diasporas have also returned in the past few days. They may be carrying the virus," he said.

Camp resident Lokman Hakim, 50, expressed deep concern over the lack of preventive measures in the camps.

"We have received soap and they have told us to wash our hands. And that's it," said Hakim.

Another community leader, Sayed Ullah, said there was "a lot of ignorance and misinformation,quot; about the virus due to the shutdown of the Internet.

"Most of us don't know what this disease is about. People have only heard that it has killed a lot of people. We don't have the Internet to know what's going on," he said.

"We trust in the mercy of Allah," he added.

The United Nations, which has used volunteers and humanitarian workers to launch handwashing and hygiene campaigns in the camps, has urged the government to restore normal internet services.

"Life-saving health interventions require rapid and effective communication," said Louise Donovan, a UN spokesperson in the camps.

"Communication is key to the timely and effective management of this situation," he told AFP.

The Bangladesh refugee commissioner's office declined to say whether authorities would restore the Internet.

Authorities have focused on cutting off external access to 34 refugee camps.

"We have minimized relief activities in the camps. Only work related to food, health and the law will continue," said Bimol Chakma, an official with the commissioner's office.

Rohingya living in countries affected by the coronavirus have been trying to warn people in the camps through phone calls from abroad.

Many Rohingya expatriates have returned to the camps without being examined.

"If they carry the virus and mix with the crowds, it would be another massacre, much bigger than what happened in 2017," said Australian-based Rohingya activist Mojib Ullah, referring to the deadly crackdown in Myanmar that investigators from the UN said it was a genocide.