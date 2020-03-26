Coronavirus pandemic puts baseball's opening day on hold – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Major League Baseball stadiums were empty Thursday on what would have been Opening Day amid the severity of the fight against the coronavirus, and an unofficial national celebration came and went .

"It is an unusually sad day," said Giants fan Charles Hardy. "Opening day is very important. I would say it is a religious holiday. "

Something religious holiday for baseball fans like Hardy, Opening Day is now another reminder of what Americans have given up on in the collective effort to save lives.

"Without baseball and without sports in general, the Warriors, for example, is one more hole we have to fill," Hardy said.

Do you want to play recreational baseball, just to go out? That, of course, is prohibited by city order. Even if you just wanted to feel sorry for the lack of baseball, the city's classic venues are out of the question for the foreseeable future.

But the absence from Opening Day also brought reminders that in the absence of team sports, San Francisco is not without a shared purpose.

"We would be doing all kinds of shoots, those parties, and it would be a different story in San Francisco," said Mags Teskey, president of Taste Catering. "But here we are."

Taste is the type of business that would be serving opening parties. Instead, they have hired some of their staff and relocated the entire operation.

"We are delivering meals to people in need," said Teskey. “We mobilized to send 1,000 meals yesterday, 1,000 meals today, 1,000 meals tomorrow, and so on. Until our resources are exhausted.

"And the longer this lasts, the more time we'll have in our hands, and we can find other ways to help people," Hardy said. "I know my partner is cooking something and taking it to friends and things like that."

So while the ballpark is quiet, there's certainly plenty to do – the serious matter of teamwork, if you like. Until that is resolved, baseball and the friends we share it with will have to wait.