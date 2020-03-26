Coronavirus: Mumbai waste pickers work with their own hands | News

Mumbai, India – On Sunday, when India entered a full lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Sayaba Kunchikorwe spent his day loading rubbish on a municipal truck in Dharavi, one of the largest slums in Mumbai. .

Wiping his forehead, the 34-year-old man dumped a pile of stinky trash on a plastic mat with its double-ended rake before throwing it in the garbage truck. The waste consisted of rotting food, clothing, broken glass, plastic bags, medical waste, and some face masks.

Since the onset of COVID-19 infection in the country, he and his colleagues have seen an increase in the number of masks discarded in the trash.

Despite handling hazardous waste amid a global contagion, Kunchikorwe was working without a mask, gloves, boots, or any other protective gear.

"After we threatened to attack, the contractor gave some of us a disposable mask and poor quality hand gloves," he told Al Jazeera, holding a mask and a broken glove. "Both items lasted a day, so we stopped using them. We are used to working without them anyway," he added.

A contract worker shows the pair of gloves he received from the government, which were broken in one day (Shone Satheesh Babu / Al Jazeera)

An employee on contract with the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MCGM), Kunchikorwe's work is among the essential services excluded from the blockade.

minimum salary

T Sundararaman, global coordinator for People's Health Movements, says sanitation workers like Kunchikorwe are at the forefront of preventive health care, especially in dense urban settings.

"If they stop working even for a couple of days, it will lead to a public health catastrophe. The number of vermin vectors will increase exponentially, leading to plagues and epidemics," he explained.

Despite that, he said, India's socio-economic environment, divided by caste, geography and uneven implementation of policies, ensures that sanitation workers remain marginalized at all levels.

"Sanitation workers need masks, gloves, boots and gowns at all times. In the current scenario, they are at high risk due to the removal of infectious items such as masks, used bandanas or clothing," he said.

Even washing hands, prescribed as a key deterrent to the spread of COVID-19, is not an option for Kunchikorwe and his colleagues.

"There is no soap. We have to buy shampoo bags and walk a bit to the municipal office to wash up," he added.

Kunchikorwe is among 6,500 contract employees who work in the 227 municipal districts of Mumbai to keep the city litter-free. Many of them receive Rs 200-350 ($ 2.6-4.6) per day, well below the minimum wage from Rs 625 ($ 8.3) stipulated by the state of Maharashtra.

Complementing the work of the permanent staff of the municipality of 28,000 workers in the solid waste management department. Permanent staff receive three to four times the salary, personal protective equipment, and additional benefits such as health insurance, retirement funds, and leave benefits.

Hired workers are victims of a system of contracts under which they are hired by different companies every six months to evade labor laws that would extend security and welfare measures.

High mortality rates

Up to 20 percent of the sanitation workers in Mumbai, and the majority of those hired to clean sewers, wells and septic tanks, are hired.

Whether permanent or under contract, 90 percent of employees are Dalit or belong to other underserved communities.

Mortality rates among sanitation workers are high, with some dying long before retirement, succumbing to infectious diseases, alcoholism, and other causes.

Workers sort garbage to remove pieces of glass or concrete that are not allowed to be put in the garbage truck (Shone Satheesh Babu / Al Jazeera)

One estimate suggests that the death rate of workers cleaning sewers is five times higher than that of other urban Indians ages 15 to 59.

Many contract workers like Zakir Hussain were forced to buy their own masks due to the coronavirus scare. He bought an N95 mask for 100 rupees, which he plans to wear for a month.

He claimed that municipal officials did not give him any safety instructions in the wake of the pandemic. "I started taking precautions after watching some videos on social media," said Hussian, 28, who works in the Colaba municipal hall, south of Mumbai.

In developed countries, Sundararaman of People & # 39; s Health Movements said, the risks to sanitation workers have been mitigated by following protocols such as mechanization, the provision of protective equipment and the improvement of social benefits, as adequate compensation. for injuries / illnesses.

"In India, these protocols are followed in violation," he said.

On Monday, India was subjected to an unprecedented blockade to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with states sealing their borders, closing public transportation, and asking citizens to work from their homes.

But for many, working from home was not an option.

Chotalaxmi Naamdaar, a contract worker who collects trash at Fort in south Mumbai, was detained by police on the way to work. "They asked for identification, which we do not have, and they asked us to return. That meant losing 250 rupees as my daily income," he told Al Jazeera, 42.

In Thane, a neighboring district of Mumbai, contract workers have been deployed to clean a building in Kasarvadavali, where 13 people are under observation by COVID-19.

Bala Hivrale, vice chairman of the Maharashtra Kamgaar Municipal Union (MMKU), said the workers were also not provided with masks and gloves.

"All these years they did not provide us with protective equipment. But for the good of humanity, this is an emergency. Why are they so insensitive to us?" he said to Al Jazeera.

Authorities say safety gear is provided

Thane Municipal Corporation Deputy Municipal Commissioner Asho Burpalle said all workers received masks, towels, soap and gloves. "Who are we to stop what the government has promised?" he said to Al Jazeera.

Hivrale replied that the measures were only announced but not implemented. "Only permanent workers have received the equipment. Contract workers are being threatened with termination when they request protective equipment," he said.

Bhima Valmiki is among the 6,500 contract workers employed by MCGM to collect garbage from the streets (Shone Satheesh Babu / Al Jazeera)

Ashok Khaire, joint municipal commissioner of the MCGM, told Al Jazeera that the municipality had issued a notice to all employees, as well as masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.

"Contractors have been instructed to provide all necessary equipment. Violators will be blacklisted. We are also paying contract workers an additional 300 rupees ($ 4) a day for coming to work," he said.

However, many workers Al Jazeera spoke with in Dharavi and Chembur in central Mumbai, Fort in south Mumbai, and Bhandup in northeast Mumbai refuted Khaire's claims.

"We have not been informed of the additional compensation. If it is travel compensation, it must be given on a daily basis, which has not happened so far. Instead, we are paid below the minimum wage," said Dadarao Patekar, who works at Chembur.

Some, like Ravindra Prahlad Gretkar, who works in northeast Mumbai, have not even received wages during the month of February.

"When I applied for the salary, they told me to send bank statements for the whole year," said Gretkar, who had to spend 4,000 rupees ($ 53) on a cataract operation to his mother The last week. "Due to the blockade, the price of everything has doubled. I had to borrow money from a friend to buy groceries."

Activists emphasize that the government should recognize the crucial role that sanitation workers play in keeping the country healthy and renewing policies on sanitation work.

"Coronavirus or not, if we stop working for a few days, people will die," said Hivrale, vice president of the workers union.