Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Complaints by some Republicans that the unemployment provisions were too generous delayed the Senate vote on the stimulus package.

Closed schools in the US talk about not reopening until fall.

France says it has issued 100,000 fines to people who broke social distancing edicts.

What is in the $ 2 billion stimulus package?

The agreement was finalized overnight in Washington for approximately $ 2 billion in federal aid to help the United States overcome the pandemic. It is expected to pass quickly in both houses of Congress, though there were some last-minute disputes on Wednesday, and to get President Trump's signature soon after this.

Our colleague Catie Edmondson in Washington has been reporting on what is included in the package. Some important things stand out:

Direct payments to taxpayers: If you make less than $ 75,000 a year ($ 150,000 for couples), you'll get $ 1,200, faster if the I.R.S. You have your direct deposit information, later if a check is mailed to you. There is an additional $ 500 for each dependent child. People who do more get less; over $ 100,000 a year ($ 200,000 for couples), and you won't get a thing.

Extended unemployment benefits: Bigger checks for four months; 13 additional weeks of eligibility; and assistance for freelancers, "work,quot; workers (such as Uber drivers), and laid off workers.

Small Business Emergency Loans: Employers who promise not to fire anyone can get government loans to help make payroll, and if they keep that promise during the crisis, they won't have to pay back the loan.