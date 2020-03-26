Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
Complaints by some Republicans that the unemployment provisions were too generous delayed the Senate vote on the stimulus package.
-
Closed schools in the US USA They talk about not reopening until fall.
-
France says it has issued 100,000 fines to people who broke social distancing edicts.
-
Get the latest updates here, plus maps and full coverage
What is in the $ 2 billion stimulus package?
The agreement was finalized overnight in Washington for approximately $ 2 billion in federal aid to help the United States overcome the pandemic. It is expected to pass quickly in both houses of Congress, though there were some last-minute disputes on Wednesday, and to get President Trump's signature soon after this.
Our colleague Catie Edmondson in Washington has been reporting on what is included in the package. Some important things stand out:
Direct payments to taxpayers: If you make less than $ 75,000 a year ($ 150,000 for couples), you'll get $ 1,200, faster if the I.R.S. You have your direct deposit information, later if a check is mailed to you. There is an additional $ 500 for each dependent child. People who do more get less; over $ 100,000 a year ($ 200,000 for couples), and you won't get a thing.
Extended unemployment benefits: Bigger checks for four months; 13 additional weeks of eligibility; and assistance for freelancers, "work,quot; workers (such as Uber drivers), and laid off workers.
Small Business Emergency Loans: Employers who promise not to fire anyone can get government loans to help make payroll, and if they keep that promise during the crisis, they won't have to pay back the loan.
Money to shore up the health care system: $ 100 billion for hospitals and health systems, and billions more for test supplies, protective equipment for health workers, and the construction of more space to house patients.
$ 500 billion to rescue large companies: To be distributed at the discretion of the administration, but with an immediate report from who receives it, an inspector general to monitor the process, and a ban on any money going to businesses owned by senior government officials, including the Trump family.
Can people become immune?
It is one of the most pressing questions: Do people recovering from Covid-19 develop immunity to the virus?
Up to this point, The evidence points to a qualified yes.
If that is confirmed, it will have major implications. Survivors could return to work before the outbreak is over and help restart the economy; Immune doctors and nurses could care for critically ill patients without fear. Crucially, the antibodies their bodies make could speed up the search for effective treatment.
But much is still unknown. For example: Do the antibodies provide life-long immunity, as with polio or measles, or is the protection tight and likely to fade, as with cold and flu antibodies?
(Even if it can be reinfected, the symptoms are likely to be milder the second time.)
Another critical question: Do people who get the coronavirus but not get very sick make enough antibodies to protect them, at least until a vaccine can be introduced?
The fastest responses are found in blood tests, which can detect antibodies. These tests have been used in China, Singapore, and some other countries, but are not yet widely available. Researchers in New York have an antibody test that they say can be scaled up quickly, but it has not yet passed.
Whats Next: The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of plasma from Covid-19 survivors to treat some severe cases. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will be the first to test a serum developed from recovered patients.
"What I learned when my husband got sick,quot;
Jessica Lustig, editor of The Times in New York, describes in a first-person trial of what life has been like with her family since her husband was diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
"It is as if we were in a distortion of time, in which we have accelerated to a speed and a half, while everyone around us remains in the present, and the past for us, and they, happily, unconsciously, continue with their lives ordinary, experiencing the growing news, the most urgent announcements and directives, like a vast community experience, sharing posts and memes about cabin fever, about home schooling, about social distancing, about how difficult everything is, while we live in our makeshift patient, living in what will soon be the present for more and more of them. "
Jessica, who refers to her husband by the initial letter T, writes about how irritating her perspective has changed:
We now live in a world where I have planned with his doctor which emergency room we should go to if T suddenly gets worse, a world where I suddenly fear that we won't have enough of the few things to calm fever and fever. sweats and severe pains that destroy it: the Advil and the Tylenol that the doctors advise us to place, one after another, and that I scroll through the websites searching, seeing "exhausted,quot; over and over again. We are living inside the news about tests, quarantine, shortages and the progression of the disease.
A red-blue divide?
Not long ago, many Americans seemed to be seeing the coronavirus pandemic in the same way that they see so many facets of life, refracted through sheer partisanship.
But the image has begun to change, write our colleagues at The Upshot. Political scientists believe that the feelings of Republicans and Democrats about the crisis may soon converge.
Hot spots
-
Madrid is turning an ice rink into a makeshift morgue, like SpainThe case count is approaching 48,000. The country has recorded more than 3,400 coronavirus-related deaths, the second largest in the world after Italy.
-
New York StateWith 30,811 confirmed cases, he projects he will need 30,000 fans before the crisis has passed. He has 4,000 now and 7,000 more on the way, says the governor.
-
Various WE. states are ordering anyone who comes from a hot spot like New York to isolate themselves for 14 days. Alaska said arrivals from anywhere must; Hawaii asked tourists to postpone visits for a month.
-
Prince Charles has the virus. Also 8,076 other people in Brittany, from Wednesday afternoon. He has not seen his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, since March 12, before it had been contagious, palace officials said.
What you can do
Do not go crazy: We start at home, a place to find recommendations from our reporters and critics on what to read, play, cook, and more.
Raise a glass: For Successful virtual happy hour, organize a small group, dress for the occasion and keep the conversation light.
Join a support network: Some people are creating virtual groups to help their neighbors and coordinate donations.
Redo your home: We've put together tips on adding an office, making room for kids, and tackling organization projects on your to-do list.
What else are we following?
-
The Times Editorial Board asked President Trump to ask for a two-week National Refugee Order in place: "A national blockade is the only tactic left to stop a viral opponent who is constantly on the move, and to save time. for medical workers to prepare for what comes next. "
-
After just over a week of being locked up, many American families face an all-day challenge: fighting cabin fever.
-
Of course, it could always be worse. In an essay for the Marshall Project, a man incarcerated at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer, Michigan, writes: No, your coronavirus quarantine is not like being in prison.
-
Concerns about money and virus transmission are leading many people to stop employing housecleaners, who are often undocumented immigrants without health insurance or paid sick leave and without access to unemployment benefits.
-
For women with abusive partners, staying home carries its own risks. The intensity and frequency of domestic abuse intensified directly after September 11, Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina.
-
New York state said earlier this month that it would begin manufacturing its own hand sanitizer using prison labor. But inmates say they are only putting the product from a third-party supplier into "NYS Clean,quot; bottles, reports VICE.
-
We are all suffering collectively right now, the world's leading grieving expert told the Harvard Business Review in an interview. But he says there are ways to handle discomfort, and even find meaning for it.
What are you doing
We are playing Yahtzee at Zoom! My mother, sister, cousins, and aunts have our own scorecards and dice at home, so we can play together remotely. Relive old memories and share some laughs like we did when we were growing up.
—Leslie Johnson, Crystal, Minnesota.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Lara Takenaga and Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.