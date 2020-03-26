Coronavirus in Wisconsin: eighth person with COVID-19 death – Up News Info

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says another person died of complications from coronavirus.

That brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wisconsin to eight.

The latest victim is a 57-year-old West Allis woman who died shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at Froedtert Hospital, according to the medical examiner's office. She had been hospitalized since March 19.

The number of infected people has risen to nearly 600 in Wisconsin, even when residents of the state have been ordered to leave their homes for essential reasons only.

The state experienced its largest increase in a single day in confirmed cases Wednesday, increasing 28% from the previous day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness or even death.

