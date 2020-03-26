Coronavirus in Minnesota: what to do and what not to do in our "stay home,quot; order – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Life in Minnesota is about to change even more as we all work to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Tim Walz issued a Stay At Home order on Wednesday. It starts on Friday, March 27 just before midnight and lasts until April 10.

There are many questions when asking what will change from what we are already doing.

You can still take a leisurely trip out of the house. Critical business versus non-essential business is defined. That will affect some companies.

During the order that starts at 11:59 p.m. On Friday night, only essential workers should travel.

You can still go out and walk the dog or exercise. Distance education will continue until at least May 4.

And you can still run out of alcohol. Grocery stores will also be open, so there is no need to leave before Friday. And you can fill the tank while you're out and even go to the hardware store.

Dining in bars and restaurants is off the table until at least May 1. Sidewalk pickup, car transfers and delivery are allowed.

You should not go to work unless you provide an essential service; do not socialize or meet in groups; and avoid nursing homes or visits to loved ones in the hospital.

People say they understand that this is what it takes to give the state time to prepare to save lives.

Governor Walz said he expects people to do this voluntarily, and that they don't want to fine people. If you get caught, you could be summoned.

There are a number of resources if you have further questions about your business or what is allowed under the Stay at Home order:

Governor Walz's COVID-19 Resource Site

Businesses exempt from the order

Questions about essential business can be sent to [email protected]