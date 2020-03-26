Coronavirus in Minnesota: Senator Klobuchar says her husband John Bessler recovers at home – Up News Info

Senator Amy Klobuchar shared an encouraging update on the status of her husband, John Bessler, who was previously revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klobuchar says he has taken a turn for the better.

“Thank you to everyone who sent kind words and prayers for my husband John. He has coronavirus and has been in the hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen. He took a good turn, he just came out and now he's recovering at home, "said Klobuchar.

%MINIFYHTML6d0e1c6c858b98d9b7cfc4f4e84a180113% %MINIFYHTML6d0e1c6c858b98d9b7cfc4f4e84a180114%

Stay informed: Latest coronavirus | Resources COVID-19 | Download Up News Info Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota

%MINIFYHTML6d0e1c6c858b98d9b7cfc4f4e84a180115% %MINIFYHTML6d0e1c6c858b98d9b7cfc4f4e84a180116%

Bessler began to feel ill while Klobuchar was in Minnesota and when he was in Washington D.C. So he was quarantined and stopped going to his teaching job in Baltimore. The test results confirmed that he had COVID-19.

"Thank you to those who cared for him and to all the frontline healthcare workers," said Klobuchar.

On Thursday, the Minnesota health department said the state had recorded its second death as a result of COVID-19. Both victims were 80-year-olds in Ramsey County. The death toll in the United States has exceeded 1,000.