Coronavirus in Minnesota: reductions in Metro transit service now in effect – Up News Info

Adapting to the changes due to COVID-19, Metro Transit has now begun a 40% service reduction.

Most local bus routes will operate at Saturday service levels, while the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line will operate every 20 minutes throughout the day.

The Northstar Commuter Rail Line will also operate on a reduced schedule, making two inbound trips to Minneapolis in the weekday mornings and two outbound trips in the afternoon. However, the line will not provide service on weekends.

%MINIFYHTMLbf294070cd19a3e96be4f22e1b2ef1e013% %MINIFYHTMLbf294070cd19a3e96be4f22e1b2ef1e014%

For updated schedules, click here.

%MINIFYHTMLbf294070cd19a3e96be4f22e1b2ef1e015% %MINIFYHTMLbf294070cd19a3e96be4f22e1b2ef1e016%

This new schedule comes shortly after Metro Transit said it would suspend night service from 11 p.m. at 4:30 a.m.

And as these reductions announced, Metro Transit also emphasizes that Minnesotans use transit only for essential trips, exit through the back door of buses, maintain an adequate distance between you and other passengers, and do not board a bus that is Do it. It does not allow you the space to stay socially distant.

Stay informed: Latest coronavirus | Resources COVID-19 | Download Up News Info Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota

Metro Transit also closed its Lost & Found Service and Customer Relations Centers on Monday afternoon.

Although service is limited, traffic police officers will continue to provide 24-hour service and will be present on buses, trains, and platforms.

"We understand that these changes will create drawbacks, but we also know that we must adapt to adequately address this public health emergency," said Wes Kooistra, General Manager of Metro Transit. "I want our passengers, our employees, and the communities we serve to know that every decision we make is made in the interest of public health."