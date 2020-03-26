Coronavirus in Minnesota: CBD maker makes hand sanitizer for police – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML598595fe3162bc513e77c8125275afc611% %MINIFYHTML598595fe3162bc513e77c8125275afc612%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The work of police officers is changing during the pandemic, but it does not stop or slow down.

But a small Minnesota business is doing its part to return the favor in a small way.

Gratitude can show itself in many different ways. On Wednesday, it comes in the form of hundreds of small plastic bottles, filled with something that has become a rare commodity lately.

Zach Rohr of Minny Grown CBD and Steven Brown of Nothing But Hemp worked for weeks, transforming Minny Grown's facility in Cannon Falls.

“I called him up and said,‘ Hey, you have tons of ethanol. Why don't we turn that into a hand sanitizer? Brown said.

They are now producing a one-time donation to the St. Paul Police Department.

"We are really trying to bring together what we do here and respond to what our community needs," said Rohr. "Literally the only bottles and caps I could find from my supplier right now are preparing to make a hand sanitizer, and the officers appreciate it."

While the St. Paul Police is equipped with personal protective equipment and has modified some of its practices, they will never be able to work remotely. And service calls have not slowed down, according to public information officer Steve Linders.

"They have to respond, and they are more than happy to respond because it is a call," said Linders. "But it comes with a certain level of risk."

A risk that Rohr and Brown are trying to mitigate bottle by bottle, in a show of support that they are crafting by hand, ounce for ounce.

"They are out there trying to protect us, so we needed to protect them in some way," Brown said.

Linders said his gesture means a lot.

"Hand sanitizer is important, but more important is that our officers know that people care, appreciate, and see their work out there," said Linders.

The St. Paul police ask you to file reports online whenever possible, and if you are sick and need someone to respond in person, they ask you to report to the dispatcher so they can stay safe while working to keep you safe.