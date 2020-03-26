Coronavirus: England head coach Eddie Jones to have 25 percent pay cut | Rugby Union News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus: Eddie Jones requested a pay cut for RFU | Rugby Union News

Last update: 03/26/20 4:34 pm

Eddie Jones was appointed head coach of England in November 2015

England head coach Eddie Jones will have a salary cut of more than 25 percent due to the coronavirus crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLc271645a166adc7ad57c796a591b8dfa11%%MINIFYHTMLc271645a166adc7ad57c796a591b8dfa12%

Jones, along with the RFU executive team, will take the temporary cut and the RFU will continue to consult with colleagues and the broader coaching team about a three-month reduction in wages.

Bill Sweeney, RFU CEO said: "Eddie is abroad right now and when I contacted him regarding our executive pay cut proposals, he immediately agreed."

More to follow …

%MINIFYHTMLc271645a166adc7ad57c796a591b8dfa13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here