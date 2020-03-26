Coronavirus: England head coach Eddie Jones to have 25 percent pay cut | Rugby Union News

Last update: 03/26/20 4:34 pm
England head coach Eddie Jones will have a salary cut of more than 25 percent due to the coronavirus crisis.
Jones, along with the RFU executive team, will take the temporary cut and the RFU will continue to consult with colleagues and the broader coaching team about a three-month reduction in wages.
Bill Sweeney, RFU CEO said: "Eddie is abroad right now and when I contacted him regarding our executive pay cut proposals, he immediately agreed."
