



Eddie Jones earns around £ 750,000 a year as England head coach

Eddie Jones has been asked to agree to a pay cut of more than 25 percent, as the RFU is trying to cut costs in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body of English rugby says it faces revenue losses of around £ 45-50 million in the next 18 months due to the virus.

The RFU executive team has already accepted pay cuts, and Jones is now being asked to do the same.

The Palestinian Authority news agency understands that discussions are already underway with the head coach and his assistants about reducing his salary.

Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby, with a salary of around £ 750,000.

His current contract expires in July 2021. No move has yet been made to extend the agreement until the 2023 World Cup.