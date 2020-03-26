Coronavirus: Drew Brees from New Orleans donates $ 5 million in a pandemic fight | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML96acb3e6a777565dd2f30a570350b02a11% %MINIFYHTML96acb3e6a777565dd2f30a570350b02a12%





Drew Brees will partner with various organizations to provide 10,000 meals a day to those affected by the coronavirus.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has donated $ 5 million (£ 4.1 million) to the State of Louisiana in the fight against the coronavirus.

Brees and his wife have promised money to deliver food to vulnerable people who have been affected by the virus outbreak.

The 41-year-old recently signed a new two-year contract worth $ 50 million (£ 41.3 million) with a signing bonus of $ 23 million (£ 18.9 million). He led the Saints to his only Super Bowl success in February 2010, and was named MVP in that 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In an Instagram post, Brees wrote: "Brittany and I are committing $ 5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is to help our communities through this difficult time.

"After considerable research and discussion with local organizations, we will mobilize our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Orchsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver more than 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana forever necessary for children participating in meal programs, seniors, and families in need.

"Let's do our part, keep hope, and get through this together."

The NFL team's offices and facilities are currently closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, although the season doesn't begin until September 10.