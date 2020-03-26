Coronavirus: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up to illness | Football news

%MINIFYHTML42321df6744302a9b0a9cea78c3d1ea511% %MINIFYHTML42321df6744302a9b0a9cea78c3d1ea512%





Mikel Arteta became the first Premier League boss to test positive for the virus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has pleaded with the public to help the NHS by staying home after confirming that he feels "fully recovered,quot; after a positive test for the coronavirus.

Arteta tested positive for the virus on March 12, and his diagnosis accelerated the suspension of high-level English soccer, which will remain in rhythm until at least April 30 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 37-year-old Spanish positive test was confirmed shortly after that of Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who came in contact with Arsenal players after the teams played in the Europa League two weeks earlier.

"I feel completely recovered," Arteta told Arsenal's official website.

"It is true that I started having some symptoms when we received the phone call from the club to inform us that we could be exposed to the virus due to the owner of Olympiacos and at that time … I don't know, I felt something inside me, that I had it.

"We had a game the next day against Manchester City, so I made a decision and called the doctor right away and asked him to drive home."

"I said, 'Listen, we have a couple of players who have been exposed. There is a massive risk there and I'm also the first to feel the symptoms, very clear symptoms. So if that's the case, all the players And the club-related people who contact me on a daily basis are exposed, so we can't make that decision, we have to talk to the Premier League, Manchester City and we have to make the decision pretty quickly. & # 39 ; "

& # 39; We have to try to help the NHS & # 39;

Arteta has urged fans to follow the club's example

After going through what he describes as a difficult few days, suffering from symptoms including temperature, a dry cough and chest discomfort, Arteta admitted that the illness caused him "fear,quot; of having spread it.

With the delay in Arsenal's return to training amid government instructions for the public to stay home where possible, Arteta has urged fans to follow the club's example.

"Please, for all of us, we are a little behind other countries, for example Spain, where I know the situation they are living in at the moment, and although we have the opportunity to minimize the risk a little, I encourage everyone to be responsible and stay home as much as possible, "said Arteta.

"That's all we can do from our position, we don't have the ability to help others in other circumstances, so at least stay home and do whatever it takes.

"We have to try to help the NHS as much as possible and we have to give older people who need it more than anyone the opportunity to get the treatment they need. We have to delay the process and the virus, so please stay on. House ".

& # 39; A lot of homework for the players & # 39;

Before the Premier League was suspended, Arteta had oversaw an unbeaten streak of eight games that had elevated his side to eight points from Chelsea, who was in fourth place, with a game in hand over their London rivals.

While it's unclear in what format or stage the Premier League will resume, Arteta explained the steps he's taking to make sure his team is ready when that time comes.

"We are just trying to meet all the needs that players, staff and employees need to try to keep the club healthy," said Arteta, who replaced Unai Emery in December.

"They all have programs and they have individual work to do that they are really doing and really trying to maintain so that they can prepare for when we have to play again."

"There is the psychological support they need, which we are giving them, and I also give them a lot of homework to do because I have been reviewing everything we have been doing since I joined."