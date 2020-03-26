Conor Benn warns Josh Kelly: I am a big problem for you! The | Boxing news

"Technically, Kelly would take anyone's ears off for six rounds. But it's the next six that count."

















Extended interview with Josh Kelly

Conor Benn has "closed the gap,quot; with rival Josh Kelly, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, who insists that the national welterweights would make a "great British fight."

Kelly is expected to challenge European champion David Avanesyan in a rescheduled fight below, but Benn warns that he can be undone.

Benn said: "I speak to Avanesyan. Kelly and I have had our coming and going. But you have to support the British.

Conor Benn and Josh Kelly are undefeated welterweight rivals

"It would be a massive fight if Kelly arrives. Am I fighting to see him? I am. Based on the last three performances of each fighter. They say you're as good as your last fight."

Kelly left twice in the 2019 fights in the US. USA, including a tie with Ray Robinson, which is the only blemish on his record of 11 fights. Avanesyan detained three opponents last year and won his European title on foreign soil in Spain.

"I think Avanesyan might be late for him due to Kelly's slowdown in the later rounds," Benn said. "But maybe that is a matter of weight, so if you do your weight correctly, you can have more energy in the later rounds."

"I would fight any one of them."

1:20 David Avanesyan's promoter claims that Adam Booth and Josh Kelly bottled their last fight when their fight was canceled in 2018. David Avanesyan's promoter claims that Adam Booth and Josh Kelly bottled their last fight when their fight was canceled in 2018.

Promoter Hearn said: "A fight with Kelly is a great British fight. If (Kelly) beats Avanesyan and (Benn) wins a British title and moves up the world rankings, it is a great fight."

"(Benn) is closing the gap because people said that (Kelly) was too experienced for him, with his amateur pedigree. Too good for (Benn)?

"But as Benn's performances have improved, people are talking about making this fight more competitive."

Kelly was part of the GB team for the 2016 Olympics, but Benn's amateur experience was limited to a handful of fights on the Australian circuit, where he lived at the time.

Benn undefeated at 16

"Kelly had an advantage with her amateur career," said Benn. "That's something I wish I had, but I wish I didn't have at the same time."

"I think he would do me favors later in my career. But you end up having injuries."

"It's a blessing in disguise that I don't have the fans. I'm putting the hard graft in now to make up for it.

"He may never be a slick, slippery, defensive fighter. All I know is that whoever fights will know he's been in a fight."

"Technically, Kelly would take anyone's ears off for six rounds. But it's the next six that count."

"With the hard graft I put in, being able to take my hitting power to later rounds and being able to shoot, it would cause him a big problem.