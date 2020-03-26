Conejo Valley Unified School District, victim of USC crash to "Zoombombing,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Parents, students, and board members were in a video conference Tuesday night when the hackers took over and published lewd and racist content.

"It was scary, to be honest with you," said Megan Goebel. "You just didn't know what was going to appear next."

%MINIFYHTML8658a7a61ec365f65fa62726e6a51f5611% %MINIFYHTML8658a7a61ec365f65fa62726e6a51f5612%

Goebel, a mother of two, was watching her local school board meeting in Zoom when a group of unidentified people joined the video conference call.

"First they said things like, 'We are here to talk about racism,'" he said. "And then the screen started showing things like swastikas and pornography."

The hackers were able to control the computer screen and began attacking the members of the school board.

"So they said someone's name and then they said, 'You know, if we could take your call, we can find out where you live. We can go to your house and do things to your children. "

The Conejo Valley Unified School District had posted the link to the online Zoom video conference so that anyone in the public could see the board meeting, but they were victims of "Zoombombing."

Ian Sherr with CNET said "Zoombombing,quot; is very easy.

"They connect like the rest of us, usually to an open Zoom link, and they'll share their screens and have some pornography there or post a ton of comments," he said.

The University of Southern California was also a victim of "Zoombombing,quot; on Tuesday.

In a message to students, the university wrote that someone shared "racist comments and obscene images on the screen,quot; during an online course.

In a follow-up email, the university told students that the IT department put in place new safeguards to prevent it from happening again, including placing anyone without USC credentials in a digital waiting room where the host can decide whether to let them into the video conference.