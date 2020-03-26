Communities organize PPE donations for Bay Area health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As they keep their distance due to the coronavirus shelter, people across the Bay Area join together to organize donations of medical equipment for front-line healthcare workers.

Outside San Francisco's St. Mary's Medical Center on Stanyan Street on Thursday, the delivery of a donation box sparked a round of applause.

Nurses and their supporters across the Bay Area are managing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) units to prepare for an expected increase in COVID-19 cases.

In San Carlos, the Chinese community came together to buy front-line nurse masks. "It really filled us with tears when we saw that the nurses are sewing masks at home," the organizer of the unit, Vicky Yu, told KPIX 5. "Our Chinese community here felt that something needed to be done. So we formed a fundraising campaign of funds overnight and in the first 24 hours we raised around $ 18,000 and we were very lucky that we got 8,000 masks. ”

If you want to help, this is the best advice to make sure your donation counts. “We prefer that they be in a box. We appreciate each and every donation as long as it is clean and unused, ”said Nurse Holly Edson.

N95 masks are what workers need. "The Cal-OSHA standards are for airborne precautions, which means a negative pressure room and N95 masks and nurse coverage. We want those standards, "said Edson.

