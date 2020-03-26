Colton Underwood says peer pressure led him to question his sexuality during high school

Instagram

In his new autobiography & # 39; The First Time & # 39 ;, the former star of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; He talks about his struggle with his sexuality and about the intense harassment due to his weight.

Colton Underwood I thought I was gay when I was still in high school in Washington, Illinois. Season 23 star of "The Bachelor"he was sincere about his past in a new autobiography titled" The First Time ", confessing that he used to question his sexuality due to pressure and harassment from his friends.

The 28-year-old revealed that rumors that he was gay began to spread when he decided to abstain from having sex and drinking despite being the captain of the soccer team. "It was one of those things where you hear something so often that you start to believe it," he said spilled as quoted by PEOPLE. "I thought, maybe I'm gay. The soccer team captain should have sex and drink, right? But he wasn't."

Adding that he, at the time, didn't even "know who I was," the season 14 contestant on "High school"he continued saying:" And I come from an athletic family, so it was always: 'Go ahead, you're good'. So that kicked me out. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it. "

Despite her struggles, Underwood decided to stay true to her Christian values ​​and keep her virginity. When he became the titular bachelor in the ABC dating contest, he was led to be called the "virgin bachelor," forcing him to once again fight gay rumors. "They would say, 'He's gay, he's hiding it.' No. But I've been there, done that now," he said.

In addition to discussing sexuality issues, Underwood also admitted to being a target of bullying since elementary school. "They called me fat, four eyes and four lips, because I used to lick my lips, so I constantly had a red ring around them," he recalled. "I was a bit heavy, and that, combined with being socially uncomfortable, led me to a really difficult time. I didn't believe in myself. And I was super insecure."

Underwood, who is now battling the coronavirus, said he "finished hiding who [he] really [is]", and his new book "will help people understand the choices he has made." For now, he "finally found someone I really want to be with" on Cassie Randolph. He added, "I want my life to be with Cassie. I know who I am. And that's really all that matters."