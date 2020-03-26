Colton Underwood recalls brief breakup with Cassie Randolph last year

It's been over a year since fans saw Colton Underwood Y Cassie Randolph to fall in love with The Bachelor. But in his new memory, The first timeThe former soccer player revealed that the season 23 celebrities actually parted ways a bit last August. Underwood spoke about the brief breakup during an interview with Persons.

"To put it bluntly, after the show, we realized that we weren't communicating as well as before," the 28-year-old reality star told the magazine. "Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things, so we let a lot of things accumulate."

Underwood said he felt the two of them needed some space to figure things out, and Randolph agreed, making it "a mutual thing." However, the breakup did not last long. In two days, they were already missing each other.

"It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on," he told the publication. "Now, we know the flags to watch out for. When problems start to come up, it's like, we're going to have a conversation. We're trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other."