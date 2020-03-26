Colorado Gardner and Bennet vote for massive economic stimulus

The Senate of the EE. With the approval of the Colorado senators, he approved the largest economic stimulus package in United States history on Wednesday night, an increase of approximately $ 2 billion for workers, companies, corporations and the care system. medical.

The legislation was passed by a 96-0 vote, with some votes from Senator Cory Gardner, Republican of Yuma, and Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Denver. Both Colorado senators made it clear earlier that they supported the massive deal.

"It needs to happen now. It should have been days ago, "Gardner said in a Senate speech after leaving quarantine because he came in contact with a coronavirus patient." I don't think Americans care if this idea was a Republican idea or if it was a democratic idea. "

The senator, who faces reelection in November, made repeated calls for unity during his speech and predicted that there will be more legislation to deal with the serious economic consequences of the coronavirus and the business closings it has caused.

"This country has gone through the Great Depression. We have gone through the Great Recession. We will do it through the Great Infection. That is what we do as a country. That is what we are as people," said Gardner.

Before the vote, Gardner and Bennet voted against an amendment by New York Republican Senator Ben Sasse to limit unemployment benefits to a worker's full salary.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bennet criticized Senate Republicans for failing to include a $ 600 per week increase in unemployment insurance, which was later added at the request of Senate Democrats. He also credited Democrats for adding money to the health care system, middle-class Americans, and lower-class Americans.

"State and local governments not only have to fight this health crisis, but they must also pay teachers, police and firefighters, even when their tax revenues collapse," Bennet said in a long statement. “The initial bill included nothing to help them deal with these huge budget limits. It was ridiculous. "

"Too many people played politics and sold misinformation this week," added Bennet. "We fight to keep this plan focused on supercharging our healthcare response, while providing much-needed support to workers, families, and businesses."

The bill now goes to the House, where it is expected to pass on Friday. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican who has opposed the coronavirus response bills this month, criticized the latest bill on Wednesday and said he will vote against it.

"This 'coronavirus response' package has special benefits of $ 75 million for public broadcast and $ 50 million for museums and libraries," said Buck, who heads the Colorado Republican Party. On twitter. "That's $ 125 million for pet projects rather than struggling families and businesses. Democrats are again exploiting a crisis to fund their liberal wish list."