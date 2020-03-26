Colorado Gardner and Bennet vote for massive economic stimulus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
The Senate of the EE. With the approval of the Colorado senators, he approved the largest economic stimulus package in United States history on Wednesday night, an increase of approximately $ 2 billion for workers, companies, corporations and the care system. medical.

The legislation was passed by a 96-0 vote, with some votes from Senator Cory Gardner, Republican of Yuma, and Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Denver. Both Colorado senators made it clear earlier that they supported the massive deal.

"It needs to happen now. It should have been days ago, "Gardner said in a Senate speech after leaving quarantine because he came in contact with a coronavirus patient." I don't think Americans care if this idea was a Republican idea or if it was a democratic idea. "

The senator, who faces reelection in November, made repeated calls for unity during his speech and predicted that there will be more legislation to deal with the serious economic consequences of the coronavirus and the business closings it has caused.

"This country has gone through the Great Depression. We have gone through the Great Recession. We will do it through the Great Infection. That is what we do as a country. That is what we are as people," said Gardner.

Before the vote, Gardner and Bennet voted against an amendment by New York Republican Senator Ben Sasse to limit unemployment benefits to a worker's full salary.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bennet criticized Senate Republicans for failing to include a $ 600 per week increase in unemployment insurance, which was later added at the request of Senate Democrats. He also credited Democrats for adding money to the health care system, middle-class Americans, and lower-class Americans.

"State and local governments not only have to fight this health crisis, but they must also pay teachers, police and firefighters, even when their tax revenues collapse," Bennet said in a long statement. “The initial bill included nothing to help them deal with these huge budget limits. It was ridiculous. "

