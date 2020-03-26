Christian Wood is healthy after coronavirus fight, agent says | NBA News

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood is healthy after a coronavirus bout, his agent said Wednesday.

Adam Pensack told the Detroit Free Press Wood "feels great and fully recovered."

Wood's positive test for the coronavirus was reported on March 14.

Detroit's last game before the season was suspended was March 11 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Four nights earlier, the Pistons played against the Utah Jazz and Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds as they faced off against Utah's Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Wood has been in isolation and closely watched by the team's medical staff since the positive test.

According to the Free PressWood was one of five Detroit players who were tested and the only one who scored positive. Overall, 17 members of the Pistons' tour group were evaluated, according to the Free Press.

Wood, 24, was in the middle of a rest season before the game was suspended. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 62 games. The UNLV product had the best career score of 32 points against the 76ers on March 11.

There are 10 confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Wood, Gobert, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Utah All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart. of the Boston Celtics.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.