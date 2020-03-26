Chrissy Teigen says she is naked under her Chrissy cut tunic

Everyone gets up for the Honorable Chrissy Teigen. The first trailer for Chrissy cut, the Quibi audience room series starring the author and television personality, gives viewers an insight into what will come when the show premieres on Quibi's release date of April 6.

"People are real. Cases are real. And lawsuits are legally binding," promises a voiceover in the following trailer.

In every episode of Chrissy cut, Teigen gives his opinion on small claims cases. His mother, Thai pepper, serves the bailiff and maintains order in the courtroom.

"I'm completely naked here. I think that's the hardest part of being a judge, it's really hot," says Teigen in the trailer below. Judge Judy would never do it.