Chrissy Teigen says she is naked under her Chrissy cut tunic

Everyone gets up for the Honorable Chrissy Teigen. The first trailer for Chrissy cut, the Quibi audience room series starring the author and television personality, gives viewers an insight into what will come when the show premieres on Quibi's release date of April 6.
"People are real. Cases are real. And lawsuits are legally binding," promises a voiceover in the following trailer.
In every episode of Chrissy cut, Teigen gives his opinion on small claims cases. His mother, Thai pepper, serves the bailiff and maintains order in the courtroom.
"I'm completely naked here. I think that's the hardest part of being a judge, it's really hot," says Teigen in the trailer below. Judge Judy would never do it.
Teigen turned to Twitter to chair the Internet's small claims cases to promote the program. Plus, viewers can get three additional episodes of Chrissy cut at launch if they enter their email on the official site before April 6.
Chrissy cut it's just the latest series on Teigen's ever-growing resume. She served as a judge in Bring the funcohosts Lip sync battle and recently lent his voice to The Simpsons.
Quibi will host a variety of content, including "chapter movies,quot; starring Liam Hemsworth Y Sophie Turner, a new version of Indicated with Keke Palmer Y Joel Kim Booster, a new version of Punk & # 39; d with Chance of the rapper, a series of cooking competitions organized by Tituss Burgess, a musical comedy by Darren Criss and more. The content of the new streaming platform is designed for mobile and mobile viewing.
Chrissy cut opens on Monday April 6 in Quibi.
