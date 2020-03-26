Chrissy Teigen and Chris Klemen's banana bread saga is a must-see

Chrissy TeigenY Chris Klemens are the gifts that keep on giving.
The time for Chrissy and Chris to trade goods has come and gone, but the couple continues to give their fans the content they deserve. Since Chris is a YouTuber, with 1 million followers, he can offer a behind-the-scenes look at his interaction with the chef and the queen of Twitter.
On Thursday, he uploaded a 17-minute video detailing how a simple tweet led to one of the most memorable moments in his life.
The saga, as Chris calls it, started on Monday afternoon, and Chrissy tweeted that she needed lettuce. Obviously, Chris responded with a selfie of himself and the products, which he tapes against the warning from his friend and roommate. Andrew Lowe. "Andrew told me not to film because it could prepare me for disappointment." He says to the camera, "Or you're preparing me for a trending video, I dare say."
He quickly adds, "This will probably be removed."
But unfortunately the footage is not removed because Chrissy accepts her offer, leading Chris to participate in a celebratory grocery.
This turns out to be a wrong move, because the YouTuber later has a real wish for a double-decker cheese sandwich, only to realize that he offered the latest of his romaine lettuce to Ms. Teigen. He jokes with the camera, "What the hell am I doing now?"
Finally, Chris grabs one for the team and eats his sandwich without romaine.
Finally the day comes and Chris gets pumped. "I think this will be honestly a lot of fun and it's not just because I haven't had human interaction other than Andrew for 10 days," he tells the camera.
The exchange is done, but much of her conversation with Chrissy and her husband. John Legend it is left out because, as Chris explains, "it felt strange to be blogging while four of us were chatting and filming the s – t,quot;.
He reveals that Chrissy said his romaine lettuce was one of the "best,quot; he had set his eyes on.
As for the baked goods and other foods that Chrissy and John gave them, Chris and Andrew passionately ate the food and say it was so good it was bad, because "we will never eat it again."
To fully understand his experience, watch the video above!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML5edd5d976c8bfe5daf7d196b65c40b3b17%