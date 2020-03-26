Chrissy Teigen and Chris Klemen's banana bread saga is a must-see

Chrissy TeigenY Chris Klemens are the gifts that keep on giving.

The time for Chrissy and Chris to trade goods has come and gone, but the couple continues to give their fans the content they deserve. Since Chris is a YouTuber, with 1 million followers, he can offer a behind-the-scenes look at his interaction with the chef and the queen of Twitter.

%MINIFYHTML5edd5d976c8bfe5daf7d196b65c40b3b13% %MINIFYHTML5edd5d976c8bfe5daf7d196b65c40b3b14%

On Thursday, he uploaded a 17-minute video detailing how a simple tweet led to one of the most memorable moments in his life.

%MINIFYHTML5edd5d976c8bfe5daf7d196b65c40b3b15% %MINIFYHTML5edd5d976c8bfe5daf7d196b65c40b3b16%

The saga, as Chris calls it, started on Monday afternoon, and Chrissy tweeted that she needed lettuce. Obviously, Chris responded with a selfie of himself and the products, which he tapes against the warning from his friend and roommate. Andrew Lowe. "Andrew told me not to film because it could prepare me for disappointment." He says to the camera, "Or you're preparing me for a trending video, I dare say."

He quickly adds, "This will probably be removed."