China in Coronavirus Propaganda Campaign as US Ties Worsen China News

Chengdu, China – On March 18, China marked a milestone in its "people's war,quot; against the new coronavirus. For the first time in three months, there were no new local infections in the central Hubei province, where more than 60 million people remain homebound as part of a national effort to control the deadly outbreak.

Respiratory disease caused by the new pathogen, first detected in late December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, has spread rapidly worldwide, infecting more than 465,000 people and killing more than 21,000 as of March 26. .

%MINIFYHTMLcd547e77208e2418e8d5a9607856965311% %MINIFYHTMLcd547e77208e2418e8d5a9607856965312%

Europe has become the new epicenter of the disease, also known as COVID-19, with a death toll in Italy and Spain higher than China, and the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Tuesday that the United States could be the next.

Plus:

But in China, the outbreak appears to be under control, with fewer than 5,000 patients still under treatment and new confirmed cases only among people returning from abroad.

The Beijing authorities, who were widely criticized for initially covering the outbreak, are now hailing its success, highlighting the unrivaled measures that helped calm the outbreak within the country and positioning China as a world leading power in the fight against the coronavirus, all while engaging in a tough war of words with the United States.

Before the slowdown in local broadcasts in China, the country's highly controlled state media was almost exclusively driving a narrative: the supremacy of the so-called "Chinese-character system,quot; in fighting the outbreak.

News anchors and online reporters praised the central leadership for using unthinkable measures in other countries in their attempt to contain the virus, including a quarantine nationwide, the use of mass surveillance to track infections leading to the second-largest economy. the world's largest to a standstill.

"With the utmost determination to slow the growth of the outbreak, China has bought enough time for the world to prepare for this pandemic," Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on March 19, suggesting that the draconian measures China had had slowed transmission of the disease worldwide.

& # 39; World leader against coronavirus & # 39;

As internal pressure to stem the outbreak eased, the state media shifted its focus to present China's recent effort to deploy doctors and resources in the areas most affected by the virus, particularly Italy and Iran, labeling itself as a world leader in the battle against the virus.

China has dispatched aircraft loads of medical equipment, including masks, ventilators and other highly requested personal protective equipment, to the worst affected countries in Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere.

CCTV, the official state broadcaster, continuously plays videos of Chinese doctors arriving in Bergamo, in northern Italy, and the capital of Iran, Tehran.

CGTN, the international wing of CCTV, and Global Times, an English state tabloid, are two of the many state-run media outlets praising China's "generosity,quot; and "leadership,quot; during the pandemic.

Positive feedback from world leaders, such as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicand officials of Venezuela Y the Philippines – Most of the comments applauding China's support and leadership have also been highlighted in state media coverage.

Meanwhile, the social media accounts of government-backed media institutions are at the forefront of the propaganda campaign, including on Twitter and Facebook, which are banned in China.

& # 39; Change of domestic anger & # 39;

In doing so, Beijing is trying to divert national and international attention from the country's pent-up anger to the central government for an initial cover-up of the outbreak that many say paved the way for the virus's rapid spread.



"By pressing for this narrative, China is avoiding guilt and successfully dodging guilt for its role in the spread of the coronavirus," said Shadi Hamid, a senior member of the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.

"By suppressing information about the virus and allowing it to spread uncontrollably in the crucial first days and weeks, the regime endangered the more than 100 nations now facing their own potentially devastating outbreaks."

Some analysts say what triggered the propaganda machine in China is the deterioration of relations between Beijing and Washington, which are also locked in a bitter trade dispute.

Last week, tensions escalated after China expelled more than a dozen American journalists working for the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post, in a tactic seen in retaliation for the United States appointing the Chinese state media such as diplomatic missions.

& # 39; Blame game & # 39;

Now officials in the two countries blame each other for the current pandemic.

Since early March, Chinese officials and state media have been pushing the idea that the new coronavirus could have originated elsewhere, especially in the United States.

Lijian Zhao, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, has been particularly vocal in questioning the role of the United States in the viral outbreak.

Some bus stations and services were resumed in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, March 25, and people who passed a health check were finally able to travel for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in January (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

On March 12, Zhao posted a tweet that read: "It could be the US Army that brought the epidemic to Wuhan." And despite widespread criticism of the unsubstantiated claim, Zhao continues to blame Washington.

The articles with titles in the line of The virus did not come from China: the USA. USA They brought the virus to China as a biological weapon that is widely shared on China's tightly controlled Internet.

Some of these pieces full of conspiracy theories say that the US military brought the virus to China during the World Military Games held in Wuhan in October last year. State media is also calling for an "investigation,quot; into the role of the United States in the emergence of this outbreak, publishing articles That question Washington was based on an unfounded assumption that the United States was behind the spread of the virus.

Aggressive foreign policy

The WHO and leading medical experts say the virus leaped from an animal host into humans, stressing that the suggestion that the pathogen was not naturally occurring is "dangerous,quot; to the effort to contain the pandemic.

But Chinese academics are also supporting the narrative of America's involvement.

Chen Xuyan, a scientist based in Beijing, showed up on CCTV on March 18 and suggested that the rapid speed of research on COVID-19 vaccines in the US USA it could be attributed to the possibility that Washington had already obtained the virus much earlier, by extension, which implies that the USA. USA could have sent the virus to China.

Animation: How does the coronavirus behave?

"The Xi government is following a very aggressive foreign policy now, engaging in what Mao Zedong called a 'language war': the propaganda war," said Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at the University of Canterbury specializing in Chinese politics.

Resentment in China has been exacerbated by the decision of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to use terms such as "foreign virus,quot; and, more frequently, "Chinese virus,quot;, to refer to the new pathogen.

Images posted online show that during a recent press conference, Trump crossed out the word "crown,quot; and wrote "CHINESE,quot; in front of the word "virus,quot; in the script of his speech.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the movements "irresponsible,quot; and "racist,quot;.

Instead of sweeping Trump's comments under the rug, which is generally what the state media does for comments that go against the Communist Party line, the government is using Trump's comments as a tactic to incite anger public to the leader of the EE. USA And as an extension, the United States as a whole.

"With the United States facing its own credibility issues in recent years, China's false narrative threatens to spread as fast as the coronavirus," wrote Matthew Karnitschnig, Europe's chief correspondent for Politico.