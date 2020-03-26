Challenge Opening Day Challenge ’encourages MLB fans to flood social media with team pride – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML80d16fdb0cc4a75ca1e0334a36d5098911% %MINIFYHTML80d16fdb0cc4a75ca1e0334a36d5098912%

– With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, baseball stadiums will be empty Thursday on what was supposed to be Opening Day.

However, that doesn't stop fans from celebrating some of the optimism and excitement that comes with the day they anticipate throughout the winter.

Many participate in the Opening Day Challenge from home, dress up in their favorite team's gear, and post photos of themselves on social media.

"The sole purpose is to have fun," organizers wrote on Facebook. “There are no negative comments. Don't talk trash, just dress up comfortably and make it a great day. Baseball will be back before you know it.

Rocking the Merv Rettenmund T-shirt today! (@Rangers hitting coach in the early 1980s) pic.twitter.com/d47caTG6gx – Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) March 26, 2020

As a tribute to my two favorite things related to baseball: the @Orioles and a league of its own #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/QjE4MuVW57 – Theresa – Disney Podcast No Guilt (@GertieTheDino) March 26, 2020

Pictured: A Mets fan in full baseball mode on a maiden day without baseball. pic.twitter.com/TXoVRTQ8S6 – Kayla Lombardo (@ KaylaLombardo11) March 26, 2020

And if dressing up isn't enough, fans can also remember each team's best moment from Opening Day past and watch replays of previous Opening Day games.