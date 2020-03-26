Challenge Opening Day Challenge ’encourages MLB fans to flood social media with team pride – Up News Info Tampa

However, that doesn't stop fans from celebrating some of the optimism and excitement that comes with the day they anticipate throughout the winter.
Many participate in the Opening Day Challenge from home, dress up in their favorite team's gear, and post photos of themselves on social media.
"The sole purpose is to have fun," organizers wrote on Facebook. “There are no negative comments. Don't talk trash, just dress up comfortably and make it a great day. Baseball will be back before you know it.
%MINIFYHTML80d16fdb0cc4a75ca1e0334a36d5098915% %MINIFYHTML80d16fdb0cc4a75ca1e0334a36d5098916%
Happy (it would have been) opening day! #MLB #MLBOpeningDay #OpeningDayChallenge #GoSox pic.twitter.com/Wou8LDPZQg
– Brian E. (@ behale8) March 26, 2020
# Opening day I'm going in the mid 60's Vada Pinson Go reds! pic.twitter.com/e9f0FjxUgd
– Tony Fortunato (@Tonytutch) March 26, 2020
2008 @ scottkazmir19 ASG jersey pic.twitter.com/QYI0O4DNED
– Raulin Platt (@RaulinPlatt) March 26, 2020
– Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) March 26, 2020
Rocking the Merv Rettenmund T-shirt today! (@Rangers hitting coach in the early 1980s) pic.twitter.com/d47caTG6gx
– Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) March 26, 2020
As a tribute to my two favorite things related to baseball: the @Orioles and a league of its own #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/QjE4MuVW57
– Theresa – Disney Podcast No Guilt (@GertieTheDino) March 26, 2020
Roberto retro pic.twitter.com/cEKQplyYke
– Martin Sekulski (@ M_Ski22) March 26, 2020
– ⚾️🐶MLBpets🐱⚾️ (@mlbpets) March 26, 2020
Clubhouse Big Boy #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/zwscRaeNVo
– bryan (@ Sn00pEastw00d) March 26, 2020
Pictured: A Mets fan in full baseball mode on a maiden day without baseball. pic.twitter.com/TXoVRTQ8S6
– Kayla Lombardo (@ KaylaLombardo11) March 26, 2020
And if dressing up isn't enough, fans can also remember each team's best moment from Opening Day past and watch replays of previous Opening Day games.
%MINIFYHTML80d16fdb0cc4a75ca1e0334a36d5098917%