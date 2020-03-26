Celtic's Ryan Christie admits it will be a flat ending to the season | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLc44aa7266701d02548a93b02abec0c7611% %MINIFYHTMLc44aa7266701d02548a93b02abec0c7612%







Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is preparing for an anticlimax to the Scottish Premier League season.

Soccer in Scotland has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic without a firm date for its resumption.

Despite her team being 13 points clear at the top of the table, Christie is beginning to contemplate never being able to win the title in front of her own fans.

Celtic also have a Scottish Cup semifinal against Aberdeen as they pursue an unprecedented fourth consecutive national treble.

Speaking at night, he would have expected to appear for Scotland against Israel in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Hampden Park, Christie said. Radio clyde: "I really wanted to run. Obviously the Scottish game, but also Celtic, the games at the end of the season are always the most important."

"The Old Firm game was obviously the first to be canceled for us and the likes of the Scottish Cup semi final, all of these great games, you just feel gutted that you don't have to wait for them anymore." .

"But it will be strange for everyone to look back on this season, whatever the outcome, because it is unprecedented in the way everything has unfolded."

Several former players have voiced concerns about the players' mental health and well-being during forced spare time, and Christie admits that she already misses being around her teammates.

"Obviously you miss the games, the buzz of playing but even the training," he said.

"The boys have been texting in the group chat, but you miss that interaction and the day to day in the locker room with the boys and the coaching staff.

"It's just the little things you end up missing, like its structure, when you run out of a structure for your day you don't know what to do with yourself."