Carson Daly's wife gives birth to baby number 4 during the time & # 39; bittersweet & # 39;

Daly, party six!

Carson Daly and wife Siri welcomed her fourth child on Thursday, the Today Co-host announced Thursday. Dressed in protective masks, the proud parents posed alongside their daughter. Goldie Patricia Daly in a selfie shared on Instagram.

"Carson and Siri Daly (Hello! It's us!) Together with proud brothers Jackson James (eleven) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are more than happy to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly! She was born at 4:08 pm (ET) reaching 8.2 pounds and 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great, "he wrote.

The television personality then offered a "special thanks,quot; to the "incredibly brave and disinterested medical staff at our hospital in New York and also to the many brave people on the front lines of this terrible virus," referring to the COVID pandemic. -19.