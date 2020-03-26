Carrie Underwood between ACM Presents: Our Country Artists

Discouraged by the postponement of the ACM 2020 Awards? You can still get your country music arrangement.

The Academy of Country Music Awards were supposed to be held on April 5, but the show was moved to September 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the two hours ACM presents: our country special, featuring intimate conversations and acoustic performances in the home of top artists and bands, will air on the original award show date.

Lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane brown Y John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old domain, Brad Paisley Y Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton Y gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie UnderwoodY Keith Urban, the host of the upcoming ACM 2020 Awards.

the ACM presents: our country special will also pay tribute to the country music legend and the 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny rogers, who died at age 81 last Friday.