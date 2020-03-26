Canada Criticizes US Proposal To Park Troops At The Border | News

%MINIFYHTML763a7395538ff38703cee17074e3e75311% %MINIFYHTML763a7395538ff38703cee17074e3e75312%

Canada on Thursday attacked a proposal by the United States to deploy troops along the defenseless joint border to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, saying the idea was unnecessary and would damage relations.

The uncompromising comments were a surprise, as Ottawa has had good relations with the administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in the last 18 months. Last week, the two nations agreed to close the border on non-essential travel to ease the strain on the outbreak's health systems.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML763a7395538ff38703cee17074e3e75313% %MINIFYHTML763a7395538ff38703cee17074e3e75314%

However, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made it clear that the Liberal Party government did not have time for a plan to send hundreds of troops to the border to help increase security.

%MINIFYHTML763a7395538ff38703cee17074e3e75315% %MINIFYHTML763a7395538ff38703cee17074e3e75316%

"Canada is strongly opposed to this proposal by the United States and we have made that opposition very, very clear … this is a completely unnecessary step that we would consider detrimental to our relationship," Freeland said at a press conference.

"The public health situation does not require such action," he said, noting that Washington had not yet made a final decision.

A US official said the proposed deployment would help border patrol officers enforce the nonessential travel ban by providing communication and monitoring capabilities.

The Canada-United States border stretches 8,891 km (5,525 mi), touches three oceans, and is a crossing point for one of the world's largest bilateral trade relations.

"Symbolically speaking … it is important for us to have a non-militarized border between neighboring countries that have been friends for a long time," Freeland said.

Ottawa feels the best way to prevent the deployment is to speak publicly and privately to ensure Washington gets the message, said a Canadian official who asked to remain anonymous, given the sensitivity of the situation.

The borders of the United States with Mexico and Canada will be closed (3:13)

There was no immediate reaction from the White House.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said Ottawa was in constant contact with US authorities and would adjust border security measures if necessary.

The US state of New York, which shares a border with Canada, has been an epicenter of the US outbreak.

Tim Currier, the mayor of Massena, New York, a town of about 13,000 people located about 15 km (9 miles) from the border, said the deployment of troops could cause panic if it was not communicated properly.

"I am concerned with perception. I am concerned with how citizens view that," he said in a telephone interview.

Canada has confirmed 3,409 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, medical officials said.