Businesses Confused by Different Coronavirus Orders Among North Texas Counties – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

To combat the spread of COVID-19, there are restrictions on which companies can and cannot operate.

But there is still some confusion on the part of businesses and residents.

John Kim said he was caught off guard Tuesday when he heard that he was allowed to keep his Red Wave car wash service open in Plano.

"They hit us yesterday. We were busy yesterday. And we didn't have enough employees coming in because we didn't know if we were going to close during the day, "he said.

Kim's business along Coit, north of Hedgecoxe, is in Collin County, and he is allowed to open.

But because of COVID-19, full-service car washes are not considered essential businesses in neighboring Dallas and Denton counties, only self-service washes can be opened.

But Up News Info 11 found three full-service locations operating in Dallas on Wednesday when they shouldn't have been. And two other full-service car washes in Dallas closed, as they should be.

If someone is caught violating the order in Dallas County, he or she can be prosecuted for a misdemeanor and face a fine or even jail.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the Fire Marshal, and peace officers are authorized to enforce the order.

The rules can be confusing in some cities because they are located in different counties.

Frisco, which is located in Collin and Denton counties, is following Denton County's definition of an essential business throughout the city.

Richardson and Dallas are in Collin and Dallas counties and are following the Dallas County order.

In a statement, the Mayor of Plano, Harry LaRosiliere, acknowledged the situation.

"There is quite a bit of confusion right now. The City of Plano is under a state order, a Denton County order, a Collin County order, as well as our own declaration of emergency. "

The mayor said the message remains the same for people to stay home.

"In the absence of any other state action, I will agree to the request of my fellow Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson for a regional collaborative approach that would be in the best interest of all residents."

But back at the Red Wave Car Wash, Kim said that because he wasn't sure if it could stay open, he gave his employees a down payment.

"So I turned in all the paychecks, another week to our employees on Monday night to make sure that if they are quarantined, they have money to be sustainable in their home."