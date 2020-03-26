Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown & # 39; does not fit & # 39; for the Buccaneers

%MINIFYHTMLb3ee6d55606f4ebc93858ecaad87ecb911% %MINIFYHTMLb3ee6d55606f4ebc93858ecaad87ecb912%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown "is not fit,quot; for the franchise as he ruled out the possibility of the catcher meeting with Tom Brady.

Ever since Brady traded the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency, the conversation has erupted about the quarterback who teamed up with Brown. Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, played just one game for the Patriots last season before a series of off-field incidents led New England to cut him.

Arians worked with Brown, 31, during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Buccaneers will not sign him.

"Yes, it is not going to happen," Arians told CBS Sports Network. "There's no room. And there's probably not enough money. But it's not going to happen, it doesn't fit here."

On whether he doesn't trust Brown and his potential impact on Tampa Bay culture, Arians said, "No."

"I just know him and he doesn't fit in our locker room," added Arians.