Britney Spears, Stassi Schroeder, Chantel Jeffries return at the #DOYOURPARTCHALLENGE

While the average American worker who can't work from home expects the government to step in and help, celebrities engage in small acts of kindness. The #DOYOURPARTCHALLENGE aims to enable celebrities to directly assist disadvantaged people.

The challenge requires artists, entertainers, influencers, and the media to either ask their followers for DM or email them with a list of some things they need. This may be food, diapers, or recently scarce household items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The public figure will choose some people to help and challenge three other famous friends to do the same.

Before asking for a redistribution of wealth, Britney Spears visited Instagram to announce that she will participate in the positive viral trend because she was nominated by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

'My sister @jamielynnspears nominated me to participate in the #DoYourPartChallenge, so I am choosing 3 fans to help me through this difficult time … MEY ME and let me know how can I help and I will do what I can !!! GOD BLESS 😘😘😘 I nominate @willsmith @samasghari @ cadehudson22 !!! ’

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroder also joins the movement. It was also nominated by Jamie Lynn.

‘Hi guys, I hope everyone stays safe and at home. It is important for all of us to come together during this uncertain time, and with all the shops, bars and restaurants closed, I know this is a difficult time for many. I was nominated by @jamielynnspears to participate in the #doyourpartchallenge challenge and I am happy to participate; If you send me your needs (along with your addresses) to my email (protected email), I will pick a handful of stories at random and send you what you need, be it pantry items, craft supplies / school supplies for your kids or essential toiletries & # 39 ;.

The Bravolebrity nominated some of its co-stars.

Chantel Jeffries will be another to pay for it.

She posted a caption in an Instagram post that read: ‘#doyourpartchallenge donating meals to families in need! Dm me! And I encourage anyone who can participate in this challenge to do so. With everything that happens, it is so important that we stay together and do what we can to help others. We are all in this together! & # 39;

This challenge doesn't even mention the millions of dollars celebrities like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Drew Brees have donated to various relief funds.

Ad

It's great to see everyone get together at a time like this.



Post views:

0 0