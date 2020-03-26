Home Sports Britney Spears claims to have broken the world record for the 100-meter...

Britney Spears claims to have broken the world record for the 100-meter race, beating Usain Bolt

While we are all sitting on our couches during the coronavirus pandemic watching "Tiger King,quot; on Netflix, Britney Spears is working.

The pop star has been running around a lot during his stay at home. She has been running so long that she set a new world record. According to Spears, he recently ran a 5.97 on the 100-meter dash.

For those unfamiliar with the best 100-meter race times, let's take a look at the world records for that event.

  • Mens: Usain Bolt, 9.58 seconds (established in 2009)
  • Woman: Florence Griffith Joyner, 10.49 seconds (set in 1988)

As you can see now, the time set by Spears is really remarkable. Even more incredible is the fact that she claims she generally has a "6 or 7,quot;, which means she has been breaking the world record over and over again, but has kept it to herself before it finally hits 5.97. What a truly humble individual.

And Spears not only broke the record, but also shattered that. Even if she doubles her time, she reaches 11.94, which is almost what the best women's times were in the 1970s. Breaking the world record for 100 meters in four seconds is simply unheard of.

Britney Spears Instagram

His dominance eventually hit Twitter, where fans continued to be amazed at his achievement.

