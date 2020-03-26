Britain recruits an army of volunteers to help fight the coronavirus

LONDON – Two days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a blockade on Britain to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government has recruited an army of more than 400,000 volunteers to help quarantined older people in their homes as well like the beleaguered public health system. .

The recruiting campaign, which drew nearly twice its goal in less than 24 hours, was one of several rays of hope in a country that has been preparing for an avalanche of infections. Authorities also expressed cautious optimism that the National Health Service could face the avalanche of patients now that Britain has adopted extensive measures of social distancing from other European countries.

"This is going to be very close," said Chris Whitty, the country's chief medical officer, at a Downing Street press conference with Johnson. "This gap will probably be manageable by the N.H.S., but we cannot guarantee that."

The statement was a surprising change from last week, when outside officials and experts warned that Britain was on track to become the next Italy, with increasing numbers of cases flooding hospitals. It was also evidence that Britain, which only reluctantly accepted the isolation measures of Italy, France and Spain, was coming together to face a national challenge.