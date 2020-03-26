Boosie Badazz Says Instagram Warned Her About Her Explicit Live Instagram Sessions

The Instagram police finally caught up with Boosie Badazz and warned him about their explicit Instagram live sessions.

Boosie has been online multiple times since quarantine. At one point, the rapper was offering women $ 25- $ 50 to show their genitals and breasts, and women were doing it.

Just a few days ago, he defended comments he made last month about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter Zaya.

"I have gay people around me, I have nothing against any gay people," he said. "I have gay people working for me, I have gay people in my family. All I said [about Zaya] was not to do that to him."

He continued, "I have nothing against gays. I love people. I don't hate white people, I don't hate black people. I don't hate people. All I said was don't do that to him. That's all I said.

"At 11 or 12 I don't know if I'm going to go shopping at Dillard & # 39; s or Footlocker. Did you listen? I don't know if I'm going to university or staying. Big decisions that I still can't make." concluded