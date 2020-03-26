Boeing suspends production of new Pegasus and Poseidon aircraft – Defense Blog

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company and a leading provider of commercial aircraft, defense, space and security systems, announced a two-week suspension of production operations at all facilities in the Seattle area amid the pandemic of coronavirus, according to FOXBusiness.

The US aerospace giant USA It operates two commercial aviation production facilities in the Seattle area, one in Everett and one in Renton.

The Everett facility is the largest building in the world and produces aircraft like the 777, 787, 767, and 747, along with the Air Force's Pegasus KC-46 refueling tanker. Around 30,000 people work there.

Its Renton plant, south of Seattle, produces the 737 line and the Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft. Around 12,000 work there.

This announcement comes a day after the news that a Boeing employee died of COVID-19 complications. Boeing's latest update reported 32 confirmed cases across the company, 25 of which are employees based in Washington state.

Boeing's Monday press release states that "these actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community." The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and carry out deep cleanings at all affected sites.

"This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live," said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. "We continue to work closely with public health officials, and are in contact with our customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders who are affected by this temporary suspension. We are sorry for the difficulty this will cause for them, as well as for our employees, but it is vital to maintain the health and safety of all those who support our products and services, and to assist in the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. "

Boeing shares were trading higher after being temporarily halted on the news.