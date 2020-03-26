Bobi Wine from Uganda Launches Song to Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic | News

Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine has released a song to raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic as her country imposes new restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, teamed up with fellow musician Nubian Li to highlight the importance of personal hygiene in the fight against the disease that has claimed the lives of more than 21,000 people worldwide.

"The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim. But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution," Wine, a member of parliament for the Kyadondo East constituency, criticizes the song.

"Sensitize the masses to disinfect. Maintain a social distance and quarantine," adds the 38-year-old man.

Ten hours after the song's release, it had garnered more than 700,000 views on social media and people praised the legislator for the message.

The country of 42 million people reported its first case on Sunday and has since imposed travel restrictions and banned public gatherings. Uganda has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including an eight-month-old baby.

This is a great message 👍 and it is a mandatory game on all televisions and radios … For now we are not in politics … We are all on a path … No matter the parties … 🙏🙏 – Melvinie Logose Agaba (@Jsissye) March 25, 2020

Thank you very much for the information and for adding your voice. Be a real citizen – Pascal Mweruka (@ Pmweruka81) March 25, 2020

"The government suspends public transport for 14 days,quot; President Yoweri Museveni said in a public speech on Sunday.

"This directive affects taxis, roller coasters, minibuses, buses, all passenger trains, tukutukus (tricycles) and weddings that carry passengers. The reason is to minimize movement and contact between people."

"With immediate effect, markets should only be used for the sale of food. Trade in non-food items in markets is immediately suspended. We hope this will greatly reduce numbers in markets and help reinforce social distancing." Museveni added.

At least 46 countries in Africa have confirmed more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on African countries to "wake up,quot; to the growing threat from the virus.

"The rapid evolution of COVID-19 in Africa is deeply concerning and a clear sign of action," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

"But we can still change the course of this pandemic. Governments must take advantage of all their resources and capabilities and strengthen their response." Moeti said.