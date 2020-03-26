Blacklist Exclusive: Joely Richardson Heats Up An Autopsy

Raymond "Red,quot; Reddington is being held, but he is not alone. In the episode of Friday, March 27, The blacklist, titled "Cornelius Ruck,quot;, red (James Spader) is on a private island with an old llama, Cassandra (Joely Richardson), and a whole circle of thieves in a plot to get millions of dollars of stolen art. Their The blacklist. Things did not go as planned and things change when the guests on the private island begin to appear dead.

In the exclusive clip above, Red goes to Cassandra's door with a special invitation. "Do you remember the last time you knocked on my door at 2 a.m.?" Cassandra asks.

"Yes, you shot me," says Red. Cassandra says she thought he was someone else, her husband, according to Red.

"I like to commit crimes of passion," asks Cassandra. "Do you want to commit one now?"