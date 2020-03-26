Blacklist Exclusive: Joely Richardson Heats Up An Autopsy

Raymond "Red,quot; Reddington is being held, but he is not alone. In the episode of Friday, March 27, The blacklist, titled "Cornelius Ruck,quot;, red (James Spader) is on a private island with an old llama, Cassandra (Joely Richardson), and a whole circle of thieves in a plot to get millions of dollars of stolen art. Their The blacklist. Things did not go as planned and things change when the guests on the private island begin to appear dead.
In the exclusive clip above, Red goes to Cassandra's door with a special invitation. "Do you remember the last time you knocked on my door at 2 a.m.?" Cassandra asks.
"Yes, you shot me," says Red. Cassandra says she thought he was someone else, her husband, according to Red.
"I like to commit crimes of passion," asks Cassandra. "Do you want to commit one now?"
But Red has something else in mind: an autopsy. See it above.
"Friday's episode is an absolute marvel! It's a twisted game with an incredible cast, directed by Joely Richardson. Imagine The blacklist meet Agatha Christie. On a private island. In an Ice Storm It's an out-of-pattern episode for us, since Reddington can't depend on the Task Force; instead, he is the one trying to solve the case, "creator and executive producer. Jon Bokenkamp he said to E! News. Trust me, it's an episode that fans won't want to miss. "
NBC delivered an eighth season revamp to The Blacklist ahead of the show's seventh season premiere.
"Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to achieve excellence week after week." Lisa Katz Y Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of scheduling on NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to continue Red and Liz's story in the eighth season."
The blacklist airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
