Blac Chyna seeks help from the court in the investigation of the "severe burn,quot; of the daughter's sleep while in Rob's care

After Dream Kardashian allegedly suffered "severe burns,quot; while under Rob Kardashian's supervision, Blac Chyna went to the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services to investigate the notoriously private member of the Kardashian family.

Page Six claims the 3-year-old girl recently suffered a first-degree burn on her leg late last month. Consequently, Chyna took her daughter to medical professionals for treatment.

His attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to the aforementioned store that Rob admitted that the burn occurred while in his care and said it would never happen again. Whether it was her fault or not, Chyna took her daughter to receive medical attention.

On March 21, he reportedly suffered another burn again while in Rob's care. The statement said Chyna was extremely upset when she discovered that Dream had suffered not one but two serious burns over the course of a month.

Chyna and her attorney stated that she then contacted Rob and asked him what happened, and he said he did not get burned while visiting him. The reality star and her lawyer believe she was lying.

Then, according to his statement, Dream's babysitter, at Rob's request, texted him confirming that he received a burn from a light bulb. The second burn was of the second degree, and at this point, Chyna was fed up and had no choice but to contact Children and Family Services to investigate what happened.

Since the incident occurred, the babysitter who sent the message has been fired from her job and is no longer allowed to work at Rob's home. According to Chyna's attorney, the reality star still wants to get her visits with Dream, however she first wants to pre-approve the babysitters.

In response to Chyna's complaint and statement, Rob released his own in which he claimed that Chyna was trying to smear her name in the midst of their legal dispute. Earlier this month, the custody dispute between Rob and Chyna was supposed to close on March 24, but the date was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



