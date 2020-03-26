Bindi Irwin made last minute changes to her wedding due to coronavirus blockade

Instagram

Steve Irvin's daughter shares the first photo of her secret candlelight nuptials with Chandler Powell at her family's zoo, which was held hours before Australia's crackdown on social gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID- 19.

Bindi Irwin she was forced to adjust everything related to her wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. Although she and her fiancé Chandler Powell had been planning their nuptials for almost a year, the daughter of the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin revealed that the pandemic forced them to make last minute changes.

On Wednesday, March 25, the 21-year-old gave fans a look at her wedding as she explained what needs to be changed for the special day. "We had a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," she said. "We have planned this beautiful day for almost a year and we had to change everything as we had no guests at our wedding."

"This was a very difficult but important decision to keep everyone safe," the television personality explained. "We wish that all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it is wonderful that we can share photos and videos. Right now we are encouraging the world to maintain hope and love, which will carry us forward during this deep time in history. "

Revealing that the ceremony took place in the gardens of the Australian Zoo, the former "Bindi the jungle girl"Star shared," Mom helped me prepare, Robert walked me down the hall, Chandler became my husband, and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory. We share tears, smiles and love. "

"Fortunately, since we all live at the Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other," Bindi expressed relief before encouraging fans to "stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

Bindi and Chandler's wedding took place after the Australian government specified its restrictions on wedding arrangements during the COVID-19 crisis. "Now, weddings can continue to take place where only the couple, the celebrant and the witnesses are. That is not more than five people," the statement read. "And the four-square-meter rule must be observed within the venue where it takes place. But unfortunately, it will not be possible to hold large wedding gatherings under these new arrangements."