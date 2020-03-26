Bill Cosby seeks early release from prison for fear of contracting coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Bill Cosby's lawyers are working hard to free him from prison out of concern that he may catch the coronavirus behind bars.

"Nothing has been filed, but we are exploring all legal actions," his spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Deadline.

"For the record, Mr. Cosby has not been screened for the virus, but he feels fine, other than being blind and his blood pressure at times," Wyatt said.

Cosby may be scared because his friend, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, tested positive for the virus while in prison. The virus affects people of all ages, but the elderly are considered high risk.

