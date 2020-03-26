Bill Cosby seeks early release from prison for fear of contracting coronavirus

Bill Cosby's lawyers are working hard to free him from prison out of concern that he may catch the coronavirus behind bars.

"Nothing has been filed, but we are exploring all legal actions," his spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Deadline.

"For the record, Mr. Cosby has not been screened for the virus, but he feels fine, other than being blind and his blood pressure at times," Wyatt said.

Cosby may be scared because his friend, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, tested positive for the virus while in prison. The virus affects people of all ages, but the elderly are considered high risk.

Cosby is 82 years old.

"Mr. Cosby's attorneys are now considering filing a motion asking the court to release Mr. Cosby from prison and place him under house arrest for the duration of his sentence," added Wyatt. "Specifically, attorneys are focusing on whether states are granting early release to older inmates from jails due to the Coronavirus, which could be a valid legal argument for Mr. Cosby."

Cosby is currently serving up to 10 years in prison for the rape of Andrea Constand.