BHA cancels Guinea's initial entries | Racing News

The cancellation of initial entries for both the Guineas 2000 and the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May is the latest impact on the coronavirus pandemic races.

The British Horseracing Authority last week announced the suspension of matches in Britain until the end of April, to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

In its latest update on Thursday afternoon, in addition to specifying new arrangements for entries in this season's first two classics, the BHA emphasized that it continues to "prioritize work with Covid-19 Steering Group from industry and organizations of the entire racing industry. "

As such, the governing body intends to publish a "general operating plan,quot; early next week for ongoing contingencies during the coronavirus outbreak.

Among a number of "regulatory and operational issues,quot; that require more immediate attention, early closing deadlines have been temporarily suspended.

BHA confirmed races previously designated to close early will return to the normal five or six day stage as they run and resume, and that this change will affect prize levels, to be announced 10 days before each race. , with entry fees adjusted accordingly.

Tickets for Guineas 2000 and 1000 have already been closed, but these tickets will now be canceled.

Registrations for other races that have already closed, including the Investec Derby at Epsom, will be maintained, but will be subject to "ongoing review,quot;, which will include levels of cash prizes and entry fees.

The BHA also reported that a planned consultation on the use of the whip will be postponed. The Horse Welfare Board recommended the consultation in its recent strategy, but the parties agreed to delay the matter in light of current exceptional circumstances.

Barry Johnson, Independent Chairman of the Horse Welfare Board, said: "The Horse Welfare Board fully supported BHA's request to postpone the planned whip consultation and will work with the BHA, at an appropriate time, to agree on a new schedule.

"We are eager to ensure that any consultation on the whip is conducted thoroughly and well, with the maximum participation of people in the sport, which would be a great challenge in the current circumstances."

"This postponement will allow British races to focus on more immediate concerns related to the welfare of people and horses. The Horse Welfare Board will support these efforts in any way possible, and applauds the exceptional work thousands of people in the industry continue to do on a daily basis, in the care of future, current and retired racehorses. "

The BHA also announced that it will delay implementation of any changes to the Conditional Rider and Apprentice Training Agreements, which would originally go into effect on March 28, and that all hunter chases for the remainder of the 2019/20 season have been discontinued. cancelled.

Meanwhile, the BHA board approved an extension to Musselburgh's current license, which was due to expire on March 31.