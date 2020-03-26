Beaumont Hospital Near Capacity – Up News Info Detroit

ROYAL OAK (DETROIT Up News Info) – Beaumont Health officials say the staff are limiting and ventilator use is nearing capacity as more positive cases of COVID-19 continue to accumulate.

More than 450 patients with the virus are receiving care at eight locations in Wayne and Oakland counties.

185 currently admitted are awaiting the results of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Royal Oak location was kept busy 24 hours a day when drivers lined up to test in their cars.

"I'm here today because of the outbreak and I live and work in Oakland County and I know that's where the majority of the cases are and working for the state we were open to the public last week. I just want to make sure I'm okay with the different deaths that are happening right now, "said Danielle Moore.

"Well you know it's just taking the necessary precautions and making sure that I'm safe and that the people around me are safe," said Andrew Mcclure.

Due to limited resources, Beaumont staff will only screen people with pre-existing health conditions or moderate to severe symptoms.

Those symptoms include fever over 100 degrees, dry cough and shortness of breath.

