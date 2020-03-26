BAUER Hockey now produces medical shields to help protect doctors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

The coronavirus pandemic has affected companies worldwide as production halts amid shutdowns and social distancing measures implemented to try to prevent further spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, BAUER Hockey, the maker of hockey equipment for much of North America, announced that it will use its manufacturing facilities to begin producing face shields for doctors.

The protection that allows athletes to give their all for their equipment is our heritage. Right now, we are all on the same team. We are reusing our facilities to make face shields so that medical professionals fighting COVID-19 can continue to safely assist the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/pBiZuUWdVl – BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) March 25, 2020

According to an ESPN report, the company will begin shipping to hospitals next week. As of this morning, the company was reported to have orders for more than 100,000 units across Canada. Its CEO told ESPN that he also wants to supply for the United States.

"In the United States, honestly, word has not yet spread." Kinnaly told ESPN. "We have been reaching various medical entities … we are also going to use our social channels to basically inform the medical community that we have the capacity to produce them."

Medical protectors are used in conjunction with regular face masks that cover the nose and mouth, but provide additional protection by also covering the rest of the face and eyes. According to Kinnaly, the masks cost $ 3, including shipping in the US. USA He told ESPN that the company will purchase locally all the materials for the masks at its facilities in Quebec and Liverpool, New York.