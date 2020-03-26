Barcelona will reduce wages during the coronavirus outbreak | Football news





Barcelona will reduce staff and player salaries to & # 39; minimize the economic impact & # 39; of the coronavirus.

Spanish soccer was suspended for an indefinite period earlier this month, with a resumption only once the government and health agencies are satisfied that there is no longer a risk to public health.

With no sport possible and the consequent effect on sources of income, Barcelona announced on Thursday night that it would implement measures in an attempt to reduce the economic impact of the crisis.

Among the measures decided by the club board was "adapting the contractual obligations of club staff to the new and temporary circumstances we are experiencing."

Barça says that, as the coronavirus has reduced the working day, wages will be reduced proportionally.

A statement from the club said: "This is the presentation of the different relative files in the sports field (soccer and other professional sports), as well as for the rest of the non-sports staff.

"These files will be processed before the Treball Department of the Generalitat de Catalunya, once the club has shared all aspects related to these measures, and their scope, with all its staff, both sports and non-sports.

"Basically it is a reduction in the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, consequently, the proportional reduction in the remuneration provided in the respective contracts."

Reigning LaLiga champions, who had a two-point lead at the top of the table when the suspension came, also announced ways they sought to help combat the impact of the coronavirus.

They include making club facilities available to the local health department, and contacting and helping supporters over 80 who have been affected by the crisis.