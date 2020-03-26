Home Entertainment Awkwafina criticizes & # 39; cruelty & # 39; against Asians for...

Awkwafina criticizes & # 39; cruelty & # 39; against Asians for comments of the & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39; Trump

Awkwafina has addressed the mounting violence and racist comments surrounding the coronavirus: Asians have been attacked since President Trump repeatedly called it the "Chinese virus."

"I've been on the job for the past few months in all this devastation, and I wanted to make sure I was okay to travel before I returned home to the United States," he says. In the post, the actress is seen wearing a black face mask.

