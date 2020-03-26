Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLcdee96b2b6ef12e6fa702a201b4ea1a811% %MINIFYHTMLcdee96b2b6ef12e6fa702a201b4ea1a812%

Colorado Avalanche announced Friday that an unidentified player has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Along with the two Ottawa senators who confirmed contracting the virus, Friday's announcement brings the number of cases among NHL players to three.

Avalanche said the player was isolated after his symptoms appeared and had already recovered.

"The Colorado avalanche was informed today that a player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player has been home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, recovered, and returned to normal. The avalanche has Notified anyone who has had close known contact with the athlete, "said a statement from the team. "The health and safety of our players, staff, fans and the community remains our top priority. The Avalanche organization will continue to work together with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything possible to help the Avalanche community. to stay safe and healthy during this time. "

Colorado ended a three-game road trip on March 9 (in Vancouver, San Jose, and Los Angeles) before hosting its last home game against the New York Rangers on March 11.

The NHL season has been on indefinite hiatus due to the outbreak since March 12.