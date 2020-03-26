Australia's record heat means another blow to the Great Barrier Reef

Record-breaking warm waters have bleached large parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef this year, as they did in 2016 and 2017, scientists reported Thursday, the latest sign that global warming threatens the health of one of the ecosystems. most important marine in the world.

"We can confirm that the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing its third massive bleaching event in five years," David Wachenfeld, chief scientist for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, said in a video posted on his website.

Water that is warmer than normal stresses corals that create a reef, causing them to lose color and even turn white. Corals that experience mild or moderate bleaching generally recover, but those that severely bleach often die.

Scientists say reefs around the world have been dying at an alarming rate for several years due to global warming. Coral reefs grow very slowly, and although most of them can only live in warm waters, they are very sensitive to above-normal temperatures.